Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adecoagro worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $1,768,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

NYSE AGRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.13. 31,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,653. Adecoagro SA has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.09 million, a PE ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro SA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.