Adelphoi Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $128,434.26 and $187.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.02709864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00193048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

