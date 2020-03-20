AdEx (ADX) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $328,538.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.02702297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Binance, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

