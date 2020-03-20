adidas (ADS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for adidas (FRA: ADS):

3/17/2020 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2020 – adidas was given a new €245.00 ($284.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – adidas was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – adidas was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($395.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/11/2020 – adidas was given a new €273.00 ($317.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – adidas was given a new €268.00 ($311.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – adidas was given a new €320.00 ($372.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($395.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – adidas was given a new €315.00 ($366.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – adidas was given a new €315.00 ($366.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($348.84) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – adidas was given a new €310.00 ($360.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – adidas was given a new €273.00 ($317.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($406.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – adidas was given a new €310.00 ($360.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($325.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – adidas was given a new €320.00 ($372.09) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($406.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($313.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:ADS traded up €13.98 ($16.26) during trading on Friday, reaching €191.06 ($222.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,483 shares. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €254.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €276.06.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

