ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report sales of $10.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $3.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $51.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $59.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $98.83 million, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $108.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 160.68% and a negative net margin of 164.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ADMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,563,700 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,623,698 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,943. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

