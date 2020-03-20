Admiral Group’s (ADM) Sector Performer Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,160.90 ($28.43).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,151 ($28.30) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,164.97. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

