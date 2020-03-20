ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573,479 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,370,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.48% of ADT worth $28,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ADT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ADT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ADT by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,904 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 12.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,619 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. ADT Inc has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.96.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

