Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 574,437 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,693,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 792,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.