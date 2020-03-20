Advanced Technology Coin Trading 46.2% Higher This Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $38,744.86 and approximately $171.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007254 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,408,836 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.