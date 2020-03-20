Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.212 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.