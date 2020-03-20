Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Analysts expect that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Aecom reported sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year sales of $13.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Aecom by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

