AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:AEG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. AEGON has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 77,921 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

