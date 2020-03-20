aelf Price Up 10.2% This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $31.30 million and approximately $38.54 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, DDEX and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About aelf

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bithumb, Kucoin, BigONE, Huobi, Binance, Tokenomy, ABCC, CoinTiger, GOPAX, BCEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex, Allbit, Koinex, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

