AES Corp (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski Acquires 9,523 Shares

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77.

Shares of AES stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in AES by 866.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,189,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 1,066,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

