Aeternity Reaches Market Cap of $31.15 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $31.15 million and $13.92 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OTCBTC, HADAX and LATOKEN.

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 350,663,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,842,606 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, BigONE, Gate.io, HADAX, Koinex, Mercatox, OOOBTC, IDAX, FCoin, Bithumb, LATOKEN, DragonEX, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Binance, Zebpay, OTCBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Crex24, BitMart, Liqui and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

