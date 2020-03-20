Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,826,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,335,000 after purchasing an additional 920,321 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,331,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86,247 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:A opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

