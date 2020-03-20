Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

NYSE A opened at $65.76 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

