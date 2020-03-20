Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $54.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.12 million to $57.44 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $42.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $230.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.14 million to $243.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.23 million, with estimates ranging from $210.39 million to $295.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

ADC stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.