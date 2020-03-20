Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.78 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $2.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, DragonEX and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.02598582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00192185 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Binance, DragonEX, Koinex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, RightBTC, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

