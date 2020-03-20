Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 837,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.74% of Air Lease worth $39,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,769. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.84. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

