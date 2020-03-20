AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.56% of AK Steel worth $26,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AK Steel by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 110,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of AKS stock remained flat at $$1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

