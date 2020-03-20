Aladdin Trading Up 92.6% Over Last Week (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded up 92.6% against the dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BitForex, BITKER and CoinBene. Aladdin has a market cap of $8.96 million and $4.33 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.02173933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.15 or 0.03555720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00628055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00650742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00080039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00508069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,134,459,662 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, CoinBene, BitForex and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

