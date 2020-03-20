Alan B. Graf, Jr. Sells 18,829 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FDX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.06. 4,476,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from to in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.