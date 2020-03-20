Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will announce $45.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the lowest is $45.20 million. Alerus Finl Cp posted sales of $44.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year sales of $188.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $188.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $194.96 million, with estimates ranging from $192.10 million to $197.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Finl Cp.

Get Alerus Finl Cp alerts:

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million.

ALRS opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Finl Cp (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Finl Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Finl Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.