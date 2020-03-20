Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,248,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5,948.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,920 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.22. 31,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.99 and a 200 day moving average of $240.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

