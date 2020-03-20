Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Analysts expect that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post $12.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.80 million. Alimera Sciences reported sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $60.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.05 million to $61.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.86. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

