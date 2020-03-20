Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $10.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to post $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.34. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $9.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $40.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.25 to $41.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $47.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.60 to $49.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Alleghany stock traded down $14.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.71. 157,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $727.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69. Alleghany has a one year low of $454.39 and a one year high of $847.95.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

