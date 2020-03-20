AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of AllianceBernstein worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 94.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 243,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 118,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 58,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,560. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.92%.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $88,355.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,094,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,821. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.