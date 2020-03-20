Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of Allstate worth $256,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allstate by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 864,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after acquiring an additional 379,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,502,000 after acquiring an additional 367,495 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 350,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 56.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.02. 187,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,861. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

