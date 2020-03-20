Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s 6th Largest Position

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,968 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $937,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,127.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,386.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,323.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

