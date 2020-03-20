Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will post $108.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.39 million and the highest is $112.70 million. Alteryx reported sales of $76.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $562.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.70 million to $573.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $724.39 million, with estimates ranging from $699.50 million to $756.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.51, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $160.11.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $19,807,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $167,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,853 shares of company stock valued at $68,903,123 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $50,681,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,760,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 477,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

