Amalgamated Bank Purchases 5,827 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Gentex by 36,973.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 48,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 165,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gentex by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $31.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

