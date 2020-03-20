Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Amarin worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of AMRN opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 1.11. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Amarin’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.