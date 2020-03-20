Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $301,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,880.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,977.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,840.70. The company has a market capitalization of $936.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,322.48.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

