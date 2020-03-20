American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,325 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,138,245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in American Express by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in American Express by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 296,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 98,730 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

