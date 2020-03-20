American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $92,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after buying an additional 238,036 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $188.53 and a one year high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

