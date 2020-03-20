AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,036.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.