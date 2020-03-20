Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $367,974.46 and approximately $731.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.02709864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00193048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

