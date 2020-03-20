Ampleforth Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00010971 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $733,653.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.04316078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,384,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,658,077 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.