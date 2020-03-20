AmsterdamCoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $37,477.82 and approximately $4,747.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

