Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Teleflex worth $41,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $254.40 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

