Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Carter’s worth $44,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,493,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Carter’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

