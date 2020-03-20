Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,788 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of First American Financial worth $41,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First American Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Stephens increased their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of FAF opened at $37.43 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.