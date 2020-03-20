Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 182,166 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,166 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ally Financial worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 448,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Ally Financial stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

