Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,353 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Owens Corning worth $38,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $34.80 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.65.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

