Analysts Anticipate Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on CDMO. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,610. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.42. 6,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.61. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

