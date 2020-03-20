Analysts Anticipate Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on CDMO. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,610. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.42. 6,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.61. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply