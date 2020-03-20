Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report sales of $115.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $115.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $91.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $450.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $514.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $621.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

