Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 45.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on HRZN shares. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. 520,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,421 shares of company stock worth $88,260. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

