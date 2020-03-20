Analysts Anticipate Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.96 Billion

Brokerages expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to announce sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Sprint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.07 billion and the lowest is $7.63 billion. Sprint reported sales of $8.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year sales of $32.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.65 billion to $32.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.62 billion to $32.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprint.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Sprint stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

In related news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprint by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,572,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Sprint by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 291,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprint by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after purchasing an additional 495,041 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprint (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.