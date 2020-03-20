Analysts Anticipate Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vistagen Therapeutics.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Friday. 24,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.